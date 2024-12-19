Annual ceremony honors veterans

Rich Rykens honors William Rutledge, who died in 1910 at about 27 years of age, at the Wreaths Across America ceremony at Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing Saturday, Dec. 14. John Kanelis/The Princeton Herald

Linda Dillard never knew her uncle, who died in battle during the Korean War. Yet, every year she feels a “calling” to honor him and other fallen veterans by participating in the Wreaths Across America event.

This year’s event, held Saturday at the historic Wilson Chapel Cemetery in Lowry Crossing, was one of many across the nation. Volunteers gathered in the cemetery chapel to lay wreaths on the headstones of 239 veterans, including Dillard’s late father, who served under U.S. Army Gen. George S. Patton III and saw combat in the Battle of the Bulge.

“I am committed to honoring the fallen,” said Dillard, who has coordinated the Lowry Crossing event for the past seven years. She also serves as treasurer for the Wilson Chapel Cemetery board of directors and is a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which sponsors the annual Wreaths Across America events.

“I just love our veterans, and this is my way of honoring my dad, my uncle, and all the men and women who have served at Christmas time,” Dillard said.

The ceremony began at 11 a.m., with sunlight breaking through a partly cloudy sky. Veterans and the wives of veterans participated in a ceremonial wreath-laying inside the chapel, as Dillard explained the wreaths honored service members from all branches of the military, including merchant mariners.

