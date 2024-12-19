Over 800 children adopted by Angel Tree

The Angel Tree program, developed to assist less fortunate Princeton ISD students during Christmas, served at least 304 families and 854 children this year, Lions Club President Casey Gunnels reported to the Monday, Dec. 16, meeting of the Princeton ISD Board of Trustees.

The district supports the program, now in its 17th year. In 2023, 1,154 children from 388 families were adopted through Angel Tree.

Gunnels, the PISD assistant superintendent for education, said ag mechanics students helped assemble bicycles.

“It’s just a massive undertaking, and it’s something that’s definitely awesome to be a part of,” Gunnels said, adding, “I want to give special recognition to [Lions Club member] Katie Guinn. She has shopped, she has manned the distribution station. She has been there, day in, day out.”

School Board President Cyndi Darland said, “Thank you all for working on that; that makes such a difference in the lives of people.”

Superintendent Donald McIntyre reported to the board that enrollment had grown by 50 students, for a total of 10,088 as of Friday, Dec. 13. He said middle school enrollment was down by seven, elementary up by 52 and high school up by five.

