Volunteers keep meals rolling for seniors

by | Jan 2, 2025 | Area News, Latest, News

Jason, a Meals on Wheels driver, delivers meals to a dropoff location where volunteers then pick up and deliver meals for their assigned routes.  Sonia Duggan/The Princeton Herald

Meals on Wheels Collin County (MOWCC) is ramping up its call for volunteers as winter approaches, aiming to meet the growing demand for meal deliveries in rural communities. 

The nonprofit, which has delivered over 540,000 meals in the past year, continues to bring nourishment and social connection to homebound seniors despite seasonal challenges.

“We continue to deliver hope through every season,” said Zella Tyson, chief executive officer of MOWCC, in a recent video posted on the organization’s Facebook page.

According to Shanon Revels, MOWCC’s marketing and communications manager, the organization has seen a significant rise in meal deliveries, providing 68,000 more meals in 2024 compared to the previous year. 

In communities throughout Collin County, volunteers deliver meals to seniors each week. These communities include rural areas where volunteers are currently needed to provide for a rise in demand. 

Revels listed “seasonal illnesses, isolation and increased energy costs,” as major factors contributing to a greater need for support during winter.

Currently, MOWCC has 1,200 active delivery volunteers across the county, but more help is needed. The organization is seeking an additional 25 volunteers for each rural community.

Meal delivery route lengths vary, and drivers can donate one to two hours of their time each day they volunteer. Deliveries usually take place between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays.

Meals on Wheels has all routes divided by the respective cities it serves.

The meal delivery program operates Monday through Friday, providing hot meals daily, cold items and additional frozen meals on Thursdays for the weekend. On Fridays, breakfast items such as yogurt, cheese sticks and sausage biscuits are delivered for the week ahead.

Visit mealsonwheelscc.org or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] for more information on how to serve local seniors through MOWCC.

Visit mealsonwheelscc.org or contact Volunteer Services at [email protected] for more information on how to serve local seniors through MOWCC.

