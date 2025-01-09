New PISD policies adopted

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees has updated district policy on teaching controversial issues including Critical Race Theory, DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion), gender fluidity, pronoun usage and potentially pornographic material.

The new policies were adopted without discussion at the board’s regular meeting Monday, Dec. 16.

“I agree with this policy change,” said former PISD Trustee Clinton Lowrance. “However, what I don’t agree with, is how this policy change was presented to the board members and the lack of transparency provided to the public.”

Lowrance noted that no specifics of the revisions were provided to the public before or during the meeting.

“The full disclosure of this information prior to this meeting would have given the public an opportunity to address the Board with concerns or support for such controversial issues,” Lowrance said. “Transparency will always keep our elected officials honest and community engagement will always hold them accountable.”

To read the full story and stay informed about your community, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!