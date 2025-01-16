PISD elementary students lag in reading

Princeton ISD students continue to outperform regional and state standards in many academic disciplines measured by the Texas Academic Performance Reports, school trustees learned at their Monday, Jan. 13, meeting.

The Princeton Independent School District, though, continues to lag regional and state elementary students in reading, said Casey Gunnels, assistant superintendent of education, in a lengthy report to PISD Board of Trustees.

“We need to work hard on that,” Board President Cyndi Darland said.

A major factor in the scores, Gunnels said, was the high turnover among elementary school students because of explosive growth in the area.

However, he added that Princeton was graduating high school seniors “on time” at a rate that exceeds regional and state rates. The Class of 2023, Gunnels said, showed a statewide on-time graduation rate of 90.3%; the Region 10 graduation rate stood at 88.5%; Princeton’s graduation rate, meanwhile, stood at 97.5%.

Gunnels also wanted to make trustees aware that because of the district’s cooperation with Collin College, “Your child can graduate Princeton High School with an associate’s degree at no cost to the parent,” he said, repeating that statement with emphasis on request from Superintendent Donald McIntyre.

