Lady Panthers clinch playoff berth

Princeton senior Terrayah McCoy (32), pictured in previous action, scored 30 points in the Lady Panthers’ 53-46 road win over Plano West on Tuesday, Jan. 28. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Princeton girls’ basketball team is playoff bound.

Senior Terrayah McCoy netted 30 points to rally the Lady Panthers to a come-from-behind 53-46 road win over Plano West on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

Senior Mariah Hart contributed 11 points.

In what was a wild, back and forth game, Plano West led 18-14 at the end of the first quarter, but Princeton outscored the Lady Wolves 15-10 in the second quarter to rally for a 29-28 halftime lead. Plano West countered with a 14-4 scoring edge in the third quarter to take a 42-33 lead. Princeton dug deep and used a 20-4 run in the fourth quarter to rally for the victory.

Princeton (23-9 overall, 11-3 District 6-6A) is in second place in District 6-6A, two games ahead of third-place Plano East (19-11, 9-5) with two games left to be played in the regular season.

Princeton is still in the mix for a district title. The Lady Panthers will host first-place Prosper (23-7, 13-1) this Friday night. Princeton can earn at least a share of the district title by winning each of their last two games and having Prosper lost each of their final two games.

One year after reaching the regional final for the first time in program history, Princeton will look to do so again this season, but this time, at the Class 6A level.

On the boys’ side, Plano West outlasted Princeton 71-57.

A close game after one quarter, the Wolves outscored the Panthers 19-8 in the second quarter to create separation after holding a narrow 18-14 lead.

Senior JeVaughn Martin Jr. scored 15 points to pace Princeton (9-18, 2-10).