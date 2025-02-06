Big 2nd half powers Princeton

Princeton senior Elisa Sifuentes attempts a jump shot during a District 6-6A girls’ basketball game against McKinney Boyd on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Princeton girls’ basketball team outscored McKinney Boyd 42-18 in the second half after trailing by eight points at halftime to rally for a 60-44 road victory against the Lady Broncos during Tuesday’s District 6-6A girls basketball game from McKinney Boyd High School.

McKinney Boyd led 14-6 at the end of the first quarter and 26-18 at halftime.

Princeton flipped the script in the second half and won the game by 16 points.

The Lady Panthers got another standout effort from their leading scorers, seniors Mariah Hart (20 points) and Terrayah McCoy (13) and junior Chandler Evans (12).

Princeton will play either Denton Braswell or Denton Guyer in the bi-district round of the Class 6A-Division I playoffs, dependent on the result of Friday’s play-in game between Allen and Prosper Rock Hill.