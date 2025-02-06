Subscribe
Local rescue provides safe haven for horses

by | Feb 6, 2025 | Area News, Latest, News

Older horses and those with medical issues live on 70 acres in Farmersville at the Gold Star Horse Rescue & Sanctuary. Courtesy Gold Star Horse Rescue & Sanctuary

Tucked away on 70 serene acres in Farmersville, Gold Star Horse Rescue and Sanctuary has been a refuge for horses in need since its establishment in April 2014.

Founded by Mollie Hines, the sanctuary currently cares for 55 horses, 12 boarder horses, four miniature horses, two ponies, two llamas, chickens, barn cats, and even a rescue dog. 

Over the years, Gold Star has evolved from housing a handful of owned horses to becoming a sanctuary for older horses and those with medical issues. 

Hines said she started with “maybe eight or nine horses,” many of which she purchased herself. Today, the sanctuary is at full capacity.
“I have a limited amount of space,” she said. “I’m full right now.”

Hines, a former corporate lawyer, has earned a reputation as someone who will not let a horse go uncared for — and it is reflected in the sanctuary’s mission, “to provide a safe and nurturing environment for horses who might otherwise face uncertain futures.”

Since trading in her power suits for jeans and boots over a decade ago, Hines’ life has transformed dramatically. Her days often revolve around managing Gold Star and its occupants with the help of barn manager Judith Black, who lives on-site. Hines also maintains an active law license and does some legal work and she is a licensed real estate broker. 

Many of the horses come from trying circumstances — owners unable to care for them, military families relocating, older horses with medical issues and horses rescued from kill pens. 

0 Comments

