Martin nets 35 in loss to Broncos

Princeton senior JeVaughn Martin Jr. (12) goes up for a layup attempt during Tuesday’s road game at McKinney Boyd. Martin scored a game-high 35 points. The Broncos won the game 65-62. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Princeton senior JeVaughn Martin Jr. was a one-man wrecking crew for the Panthers on Tuesday.

Martin Jr. scored 35 points, but the Panthers couldn’t get enough defensive stops in a narrow 65-62 loss to the McKinney Boyd Broncos.

The Panthers were forced to play from behind after trailing 53-45 at the end of the third quarter. And despite outscoring McKinney Boyd 17-12 in the fourth quarter, Princeton fell short in their comeback attempt.

Sophomore Julis Johnson contributed 15 points in the loss.