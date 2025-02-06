Shootout finally goes Panthers’ way

Princeton sophomore Derek Mireles and the Panthers earned a shootout win over Allen last week. Photo by Maddie Smith / C&S Media

The Princeton boys’ soccer team has been on the short end in a penalty-kick shootout as of late.

After opening District 6-6A with a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Plano East, Princeton lost each of its next three games against Prosper Rock Hill, Plano and McKinney in penalty kicks. But the Panthers knew that a shootout would eventually go its way. It finally did last week.

Princeton outlasted Allen 0-0 in a shootout in which Carlos Alcocer, Derek Mireles, Eric Bautista, Sal Martinez and Asael Granados scored goals for the Panthers from Allen’s Eagle Stadium on Tuesday, Jan. 28.

“We just showed great poise and composure throughout the ebbs and flows of the match,” said Kent Ackmann, Princeton head coach. “Allen is very athletic and fast. We knew we were going to have been the best version of ourselves to compete with them. We embraced the opportunity to be pushed and challenged.”

Princeton improved to 3-1-5 overall and 1-0-4 in district play with the shootout win.

The Panthers have been strong defensively all season, having allowed two goals or less in all nine games, and one or less in each of their last eight games. Allen was held without a goal for the fourth time this season and for the second game in a row.

“Senior right back Anthony Ramirez was outstanding all night,” Ackmann said. “Our two sophomore center backs, Derek Mireles and Ivan Olvera, were also very good, but have been solid all year. Junior Ryan Garcia has stepped up at left back, which is a position that we weren’t planning on him playing a lot this year, but he has been great providing an attacking presence on the flank. Junior goalkeeper Johnny Sanchez has been the anchor, though. He has been remarkable all year. As great a goalkeeper as he is, he’s even a better young man. Outstanding character and leadership. So thankful he is a part of our program.”

The going was tougher for the Princeton girls.

The Lady Panthers came into last week seeking their first goal in district pla.

However, state-ranked Allen, No. 11 in the latest Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A state poll, proved too much for Princeton.

The Lady Eagles scored seven goals in the first half and never looked back in cruising to a 9-0 victory.

Princeton fell to 0-5 in 6-6A, while Allen improved to 5-0.

Princeton will look to break through this Friday at home against defending Class 6A state champion Prosper. The Lady Panthers will hit the road twice next week with games at McKinney Boyd (Feb. 11) and Plano East (Feb. 14).