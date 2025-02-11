Subscribe
Subscribe Love

Princeton battles ’til the end in bi-district loss to Braswell

by | Feb 11, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Princeton senior Terrayah McCoy scored 19 points in Monday’s bi-district playoff game against Denton Braswell from Anna High School. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

ANNA – Princeton head girls’ basketball coach Carla Denning put her arm around senior Elisa Sifuentes and consoled her with words of encouragement as they walked toward the team locker room in Anna High School following a 58-51 loss to Denton Braswell in a Class 6A-Division II bi-district playoff game Monday.

“You have a lot to be proud of,” Denning said.

Princeton faced a tough task in their first-round playoff matchup against Class 6A’s No. 6 Denton Braswell, but the Lady Panthers didn’t back down from the challenge. 

Junior Chandler Evans had the hot hand for Princeton in the early going. Evans scored seven of her 14 points during the first quarter, including a 3-pointer as time expired to give Princeton an 11-8 lead.

Senior Terrayah McCoy scored 19 points in her final game wearing a Lady Panthers’ uniform. Hart contributed 11 points, while freshman Jada Childress notched five. Sifeuntes added two points.

To read more city news, support local journalism and stay informed, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Princeton advances 4 to state

Princeton advances 4 to state

Feb 12, 2025 | ,

Princeton senior Paris Kelleher applies top pressure on Klein Oak's Malaina Jones during the first place match in the 145-pound weight class division at the Region III-6A Tournament at Allen High School last Saturday. Kelleher won via a 6-0 decision and is bound for...

read more
Deputy city manager resigns

Deputy city manager resigns

Feb 10, 2025 | ,

After a year on the job, Deputy City Manager John Land has tendered his resignation. He was hired last February as a contract employee through his consulting company, North Shore Solutions of Scroggins, Texas. “I submitted my 30-day written notice of termination on...

read more
Public hearing on Princeton-180 PID

Public hearing on Princeton-180 PID

Feb 8, 2025 | ,

A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10:"Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Resolution No. 2025-02-10-R07, approving the creation of the Princeton-180 Public Improvement District and ordering public improvements to be made for the...

read more
Public hearing on zone map amendment

Public hearing on zone map amendment

Feb 8, 2025 | ,

A public hearing is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10:"Conduct a public hearing and consider approving Ordinance No. 2025-02-10 of the City of Princeton from Coldwell Banker Commercial Realty for a zone map amendment for a property being a 0.55 acre tract of...

read more
City to consider forensic audit, progress report

City to consider forensic audit, progress report

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

The Princeton City Council will consider conducting a forensic audit of the municipal government, said Erin Mudie, director of marketing and communications. Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. had posted online that he was “receiving extreme pushback” on placing two items on the...

read more
Princeton advances 12 to regionals

Princeton advances 12 to regionals

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

The Princeton wrestling team photos for pictures after the conclusion of last Friday's District 6-6A wrestling tournament at Plano East. The Panthers advanced 12 wrestlers to this week's Region III-6A Tournament in Allen. Submitted photo By David Wolman...

read more
Three trustees to be elected for Collin College

Three trustees to be elected for Collin College

Feb 6, 2025 | ,

At press time, two Collin College Trustees were among four candidates who have filed for the Saturday, May 3, board election. Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, to file for election to six-year terms in Places 4, 5 and 6. Place 5 Trustee Raj Menon of Plano...

read more
Photos online
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Subscribe Love
Lafon's Dec
Subscribe Love
Rotary Golf 2024
Rotary Golf 2024