Princeton battles ’til the end in bi-district loss to Braswell

Princeton senior Terrayah McCoy scored 19 points in Monday’s bi-district playoff game against Denton Braswell from Anna High School. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

ANNA – Princeton head girls’ basketball coach Carla Denning put her arm around senior Elisa Sifuentes and consoled her with words of encouragement as they walked toward the team locker room in Anna High School following a 58-51 loss to Denton Braswell in a Class 6A-Division II bi-district playoff game Monday.

“You have a lot to be proud of,” Denning said.

Princeton faced a tough task in their first-round playoff matchup against Class 6A’s No. 6 Denton Braswell, but the Lady Panthers didn’t back down from the challenge.

Junior Chandler Evans had the hot hand for Princeton in the early going. Evans scored seven of her 14 points during the first quarter, including a 3-pointer as time expired to give Princeton an 11-8 lead.

Senior Terrayah McCoy scored 19 points in her final game wearing a Lady Panthers’ uniform. Hart contributed 11 points, while freshman Jada Childress notched five. Sifeuntes added two points.

To read more city news, support local journalism and stay informed, subscribe to your local community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!