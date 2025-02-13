Cultivating family, growing dreams

Colby and Ashley McClendon, along with their two daughters, live in Lavon. McClendon Farms has been in operation since 1887 and Colby is a sixth generation farmer. Ashley teaches in Wylie ISD. Courtesy photo

For two families in Collin County, farming is more than just a profession—it’s a way of life. Whether carrying on a legacy that spans generations or forging a new path in agriculture, the McClendon and Cassidy families are deeply rooted in their land, committed to raising their children with the values of hard work, responsibility and respect for nature. Despite their different backgrounds, both families share a dedication to growing their farming operations, navigating the challenges of modern agriculture and raising the next generation.

Farming is more than a livelihood for the McClendon family—it’s a legacy. Located in Lavon amid rapidly expanding housing developments, McClendon Farms has been in operation since 1887, making Clara Nelle, 4, and Campbell McClendon, 3 months, the seventh generation to grow up on the land their ancestors first cultivated.

Colby and Ashley McClendon’s top priority is continuing the McClendon family’s farming legacy by preserving the land and serving the community.

“I’ve been farming full-time since 2013,” Colby said. “But I’ve been working alongside my grandfather for as long as I can remember. Everything I know about farming, I learned from him.”

In November 2024, their accomplishments were recognized when they were one of three couples named finalists in the Texas Farm Bureau’s Outstanding Young Farmer and Rancher contest.

