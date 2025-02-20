Derby Days at annual Historical Society fundraiser

The Farmersville Historical Society is gearing up for its much-anticipated annual Spring Luncheon, an event that serves as the organization’s primary fundraiser for the year.

Set for Saturday, March 15, this year’s luncheon will embrace a Kentucky Derby-inspired theme, dubbed the “Gala of Roses at the Farmersville Derby.”

Held in the newly remodeled cafeteria at Farmersville High School, the luncheon promises an engaging blend of history, community and friendly competition. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. for the 11 a.m. luncheon, allowing guests time to mingle at silent auction tables, sip on mint julep punch and purchase raffle tickets for the chance to win one of six grand prizes.

For more on this story see the February 20, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.