Kelleher places 4th at 145 pounds at state wrestling tournament

Princeton senior Paris Kelleher attempts to turn an opponent onto her back during a match at 145 pounds in last weekend’s Class 6A state wrestling tournament in Cypress. Kelleher earned fourth place at 145 pounds. Photo by Ray Shoaf

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton senior Paris Kelleher came into the Class 6A state tournament looking to cap off what has been a standout career on the mat with another medal.

Kelleher delivered a solid performance in her final career UIL high school tournament, winning three of five matches to earn fourth place in the 145-pound weight class division from the Berry Center in Cypress last Saturday.

Kelleher was dominant to begin the two-day event, needing just 91 seconds to pin San Antonio Madison’s Anayah Manning in the first round and then just 55 seconds to record a fall of El Paso Pebble Hill’s Ayden Quinones in the quarterfinals.

In the semifinals, Kelleher gave it her all but was double up 8-4 by eventual state champion Paulina Butler of El Paso Eastwood.

The loss relegated Kelleher to the consolation semifinals, but she bounced back with a vengeance, scoring a second period fall of Houston Clear Lake’s Christina Decker, advancing her to the third-place match against Klein Oak’s Malaina Jones.

The third-place match between Kelleher and Jones was a rematch from the first place match the previous weekend at the Region III-6A Tournament. Kelleher defeated Jones at regionals, but it was Jones that emerged victorious by a 4-3 win in the third-place match of the state tournament.

Despite the loss, Kelleher had a career for the record books. She finished as Princeton’s all-time leader in career wins, a four-time district champion, three-time regional champion and two-time state placer.

Kelleher finished her career with a 182-29 record.

“Thrilled for Paris,” said Ryan DeLaVergne, Princeton head coach. “She worked hard not only this year, but over the course of her four-year career. She exudes the hard work and grit that the sport demands of athletes who aspire to succeed.”

Kelleher was one of four Lady Panthers that wrestled at the state tournament.

Fellow senior Rebekah Sorrell came into the Berry Center looking to earn her way into record books.

Last year, Sorrell became the first Princeton wrestler to ever compete in the state finals. She gave it her all last weekend but came up just short of her goals in what was a deep and talented crop of wrestlers in her weight class. Sorrell finished 2-2 overall and came up one win short of earning a spot on the medal stand, with both losses coming to state placers.

Sorrell, who came into the state tournament with just two losses on the season, began the event with a first-period pin of Richmond Foster’s Jaida Kuntz in the first round. However, her dream of becoming the Lady Panthers’ first state champion came to an abrupt halt in the second round, where she lost 6-0 to eventual state champion Carla Campos of Haltom City.

Sorrell kept her season alive with a second period pin of La Joy’s Jaqueline Garcia in her next match, but her prep career came to an end after she lost by a close 3-2 decision against Flower Mound Marcus’ Blake Barker in the consolation third round.

Sorrell finished her senior season with a 44-4 record, captured first place in the District 6-6A Tournament and earned second place in the regional tournament.

“Bekah did have a really tough bracket,” DeLaVergne said. “It was loaded from top to bottom and she just barely missed out on placing. The improvement Rebekah showed throughout her career was amazing, it’s an inspirational story that will be told to motivate underclassmen for years to come. That in of itself is an impact not many have on the program.”

Princeton senior Brianna Tenpenny also concluded her prep career at the state tournament.

Tenpenny went 0-2 last weekend in Cypress. She was pinned by Bridgeland’s Genevieve Seiffet in the first round and by Euless Trinity’s Jaidin Perawsky-Green in the consolation first round.

“It was a great experience for Brianna to have the opportunity to make it back to state as a senior,” DeLaVergne said.

Junior Erin Marquez went 0-2 at state, finishing her season with a 38-11 record. She was pinned by Langham Creek’s Aviana Caceres in the first round and by Coppell’s Hailey Kennedy in the consolation first round.

“Erin is a worker, a grinder,” DeLaVergne said. “She impresses everyone who meets her. She had a really tough placement in her bracket, but we have another year with her. I know she will use this experience to come back stronger and better next year.”