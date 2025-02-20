Luncheon highlights city’s growth, development

City Manager Mike Mashburn provides an update on Princeton’s population and strategic goals. Courtesy Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce

Princeton City Manager Mike Mashburn began his “State of the City” address last week with a simple question: How many attendees had lived in the city for five years or more? Then, how many had been residents for fewer than five years?

According to the 2020 Census, Mashburn said the city’s population was 17,027. But added, “based on the number of water meters we have, we estimate our population today at 43,000 residents.”

That growth, said Mashburn, presents both opportunities and challenges as the city plans for its future.

For more on this story see the February 20, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.