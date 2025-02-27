CommonGood Medical clinic expands

Dr. Steve Twyman, founder and CEO of CommonGood Medical, shared the nonprofit’s mission and vision for the satellite clinic at last week’s ribbon cutting ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Farmersville. Sonia Duggan/C&S Media

A new nonprofit medical clinic in Farmersville is providing free primary care to uninsured residents, aiming to bridge the healthcare gap in Collin County.

CommonGood Medical, which began as Hope Clinic of McKinney seven and a half years ago, celebrated the grand opening of its first satellite location Thursday, Feb. 20 at First United Methodist Church in Farmersville.

At the ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by members of the community, Dr. Steve Twyman, the clinic’s founder and CEO, shared the organization’s mission and vision.

“We started very similar to where we are right now, here in Farmersville—three hours, one night a week—and people came to us,” Twyman said. “We honestly didn’t have any idea what we were doing, but we just started taking care of people.”

Since then, CommonGood Medical has grown to a staff of 17 with over 80 volunteers, providing comprehensive care to 1,100 patients annually, including primary and specialty care, as well as assistance with surgeries.

Now, the Farmersville clinic will offer similar services every Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patients must pre-enroll online or complete enrollment in person at the Farmersville location on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon.

