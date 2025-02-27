Subscribe
PISD trustees discuss growth, staffing, facilities at meeting

by | Feb 27, 2025 | Education, Latest, News

Science fair winners were honored at the Feb. 24 board meeting. From left, Clark science teacher Michelle Swenson, Omar Hassan from Clark, Eric Tullis from Southard and middle school instructional coach Jody Gerber. Mattei student Lexi Cassidy, not pictured, was also honored. Courtesy Princeton ISD

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees met on Monday, Feb. 24, to discuss key district matters, including staffing needs, construction updates, future graduation plans and the proposed academic calendar. 

The meeting also included the recognition of outstanding middle school students for their achievements in the Science Fair, as well as updates on student growth projections and plans to repurpose district facilities to better serve students.

Omar Hassan from Clark Middle School was named Grand Champion in the Life Science category, while Lexi Cassidy from Mattei Middle School earned the title in the Physics category. Eric Tulles was recognized as the Grand Champion in the Chemistry category.

School Board President Cindi Darland praised both students and educators for their achievements, commending teachers for their dedication to guiding students to “such wonderful projects and learning a scientific method so well.” “We’re very proud of you,” Darland added.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

