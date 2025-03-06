Subscribe
House bill would enhance school discipline

by | Mar 6, 2025 | Education, News

A bill introduced by Rep. Jeff Leach proposes significant changes to discipline policies in Texas public schools. 

Leach, R-Plano, said the bill is designed to provide schools with more flexibility in handling disciplinary issues while ensuring student safety.

“Our teachers should be spending their time educating, not constantly managing disruptions and disciplinary issues,” Leach said. “To recruit amazing teachers to the classroom and to retain them there, we must give them the ability to maintain discipline without unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles.”

House Bill 6, which Leach calls the “Teacher Bill of Rights,” revises existing sections of the Texas Education Code related to student suspensions, alternative education programs and disciplinary procedures; particularly affecting younger students and those with disabilities.

“For too long, out-of-control students have been returned to the classroom without much, if any, discipline,” said Rep. Candy Noble, R-Lucas. “This bill will restore discipline in our schools with tools like in-school suspension or expel and/or remove disruptive students.”

Under current law, out-of-school suspensions can be imposed for a variety of conduct violations. The bill maintains the three-day limit for out-of-school suspensions but removes any time limit for in-school suspensions.

