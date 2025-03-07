Williams to run decathlon for Baylor

Princeton senior Kingston Williams signed a National Letter of Intent with Baylor University on Wednesday, Feb. 26. He will compete in the decathlon for the Bears. Submitted photo

By David Wolman

Princeton senior Kington Williams has been running track and field ever since he joined the Fanntastic Sports Track and Field Team when he was six years old.

He’s competed for three different track and field clubs, has won national awards, has participated in the UIL regional meet and earned several All-American honors.

Starting this fall, Williams will be competing in the decathlon for the Baylor Bears. He made it official with Baylor on Wednesday, Feb. 26. He opened an email that the Bears’ coaching staff had sent to him, which included a National Letter of Intent, which he signed and returned.

“I was very excited because this has been my dream since I was a little kid,” he said. “I’ve been running track since I was six years old. It’s just kind of surreal because I’ve been working really hard, working through injuries. At times, I was nervous that I wasn’t going to get here. I knew that I had it in me, but setbacks got to me sometimes. But I was so excited. It’s the best feeling ever.”

