Subscribe
NTIF - RH

Williams to run decathlon for Baylor

by | Mar 7, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Princeton senior Kingston Williams signed a National Letter of Intent with Baylor University on Wednesday, Feb. 26. He will compete in the decathlon for the Bears. Submitted photo

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton senior Kington Williams has been running track and field ever since he joined the Fanntastic Sports Track and Field Team when he was six years old.

He’s competed for three different track and field clubs, has won national awards, has participated in the UIL regional meet and earned several All-American honors.

Starting this fall, Williams will be competing in the decathlon for the Baylor Bears. He made it official with Baylor on Wednesday, Feb. 26. He opened an email that the Bears’ coaching staff had sent to him, which included a National Letter of Intent, which he signed and returned.

“I was very excited because this has been my dream since I was a little kid,” he said. “I’ve been running track since I was six years old. It’s just kind of surreal because I’ve been working really hard, working through injuries. At times, I was nervous that I wasn’t going to get here. I knew that I had it in me, but setbacks got to me sometimes. But I was so excited. It’s the best feeling ever.”

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Powerlifters qualify for state

Powerlifters qualify for state

Mar 7, 2025 | ,

Kiana Lugo won the regional championship in the 198-pound weight class division. She lifted a total of 1,070 pounds. Lugo also became the regional meet record holder in the squat with a lift of 470 pounds. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media By David Wolman...

read more
Most students receive measles vaccine

Most students receive measles vaccine

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports 94.35% of Texas kindergarteners were vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella as of the 2023-24 school year, with 93.31% of Collin County kids having received the vaccines. As of Monday, March 3, the...

read more
Congressman faced Trump, DOGE critics

Congressman faced Trump, DOGE critics

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

Demonstrators wave Ukrainian and American flags during a protest outside Rep. Keith Self’s town hall meeting at Collin College Wylie campus Saturday, March 1. Bob Wieland/C&S Media About two dozen demonstrators greeted 3rd District Congressman Keith Self at a town...

read more
Hearing set for emergency district

Hearing set for emergency district

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

The Collin County Commissioners Court has scheduled a public hearing on a petition to create an emergency services district to provide fire and emergency medical service to the 60,000 county residents who don’t live in cities.  Since October 2013, the county has...

read more
Congressman faces Trump and DOGE critics

Congressman faces Trump and DOGE critics

Mar 1, 2025 | ,

About two dozen demonstrators greeted 3rd District Congressman Keith Self at a town hall in the Collin College Conference Center in Wylie.“Do your job!” chanted the crowd carrying signs including “Dump Musk,” Russia is Not Our Ally,” “Bullying Ukraine is UnAmerican,”...

read more
Water district plans maintenance

Water district plans maintenance

Feb 27, 2025 | ,

The North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD) announced it will temporarily switch the disinfectant used in its water treatment process from Mar. 3 to 31, 2025. The annual change, a routine maintenance procedure, is essential for maintaining water quality and...

read more
Collin College election is May 3

Collin College election is May 3

Feb 27, 2025 | ,

Two members of the Collin College Board of Trustees have decided not to run in the Saturday, May 3, general election.  Place 4 Trustee Greg Gomel of Plano, elected in 2019, did not file for re-election and longtime Trustee Stacy Anne Arias withdrew from the...

read more
CommonGood Medical clinic expands

CommonGood Medical clinic expands

Feb 27, 2025 | , ,

Dr. Steve Twyman, founder and CEO of CommonGood Medical, shared the nonprofit’s mission and vision for the satellite clinic at last week’s ribbon cutting ceremony at First United Methodist Church in Farmersville. Sonia Duggan/C&S Media A new nonprofit medical...

read more
Council considers forensic financial audit

Council considers forensic financial audit

Feb 27, 2025 | ,

The Princeton City Council has temporarily tabled consideration of a forensic audit of city finances but reconsidered a previous denial of a waiver of the moratorium on new residential housing. In addition, City Manager Mike Mashburn and city department heads...

read more
Photos online
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love