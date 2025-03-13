Subscribe
Musical preview to highlight history at luncheon

by | Mar 13, 2025 | Area News, Latest, News

The Farmersville Historical Society’s annual luncheon will offer guests a unique experience this year, blending history, music and storytelling. Set for Saturday, March 15, the event will feature a Kentucky Derby-inspired theme with a country club-style lunch, silent auction items and contests. 

However, one of the afternoon’s unique highlights will be a special preview of an original musical, “A Town Called Friendly,” written by local historian Misty Wiebold.

Wiebold, who has served on the Heritage Museum board since 2019, has been instrumental in preserving Farmersville’s history through the museum. And while conducting extensive research and writing for the museum exhibits—scanning thousands of historical photographs and documents— she uncovered the legacy of Charles Rike, a longtime Farmersville pharmacist and historian. His meticulous documentation of the town’s history provided the perfect foundation for Wiebold’s storytelling.

 “And ever since that time, I just have a real love for digging, researching… making the connections and making stories come alive,” Wiebold said. 

Knowing that the city’s 150th anniversary was approaching, Wiebold began considering another way to share Farmersville’s history. “And what better way to tell the stories than through a musical?”

The result, “A Town Called Friendly,” captures the stories of Farmersville’s past through music and drama, bringing to life the people, places and events that have shaped the town over the decades.

For the upcoming luncheon, Wiebold is planning what she calls a “quick overview of what the musical is about,” leading into one of the scenes from the production, performed by cast members in coordination with Fine Arts on Main (FAM). 

The selected scene offers a sweeping overview of the town’s beginnings in the 1880s and early 1900s before transitioning into key historical moments, including the rise of the onion farming industry.

“It was really hard to pick just one scene because they’re all my children,” Wiebold admitted. “I want to tell all these other stories, some about people I’d never even heard of before.”

For those interested in hearing the other stories packed into this historical musical, Wiebold said that will involve seeing the full production sometime in the future. 

To enhance the historical accuracy of the performance, Wiebold is incorporating original photography and historical media into the production. 

“Some of the things that happened in Farmersville would be hard to believe for those outside the community,” she explained. “Using photography not only gives validity to the story but also helps create the environment for the audience.”

The luncheon event will serve as both a fundraiser and an opportunity for attendees to experience a glimpse of the musical before its full production. 

Wiebold expressed her gratitude to the Historical Society for allowing her to present part of the musical at the event. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity….and it may just be what I need to get the momentum to move forward.”

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]

