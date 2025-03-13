Subscribe
Movie Night RH 2025

Scores for Week of March 7-12

by | Mar 13, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Princeton junior catcher Marlon Alvarado blocks the plate as he applies the tag on Plano East sophomore Kellan McWhinnie on Wednesday, March 12. McWhinnie was ruled safe on the play. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

From Staff Reports

The following are final scores for Princeton games played from March 7-12:

Wednesday, March 12

Baseball

Plano East 6, Princeton 1

Tuesday, March 11

Soccer

Girls

Prosper 4, Princeton 0

Saturday, March 8

Baseball

Lake Highlands 18, Princeton 3

Friday, March 7

Baseball

JJ Pearce 3, Princeton 2

Wylie East 7, Princeton 4

Soccer

Boys

Plano West 2, Princeton 1

Girls

Plano West 8, Princeton 0

Softball

Allen 13, Princeton 3

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Auditors may review community center renovation

Auditors may review community center renovation

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Accounting firms are being asked to bid on a proposal for a forensic audit of expenditures involving the Steve & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center.  The Princeton City Council, which last month discussed concerns about the transactions, agreed Monday, March...

read more
McKinney Airport expansion continues

McKinney Airport expansion continues

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Work is expected to begin this spring on a $72 million expansion of McKinney National Airport allowing commercial passenger service by late next year. “We continue to work toward a May 2025 groundbreaking,” Ken Carley, the airport director, said Friday, March 7. The...

read more
City denies allegations by Sicily Lagoon developer

City denies allegations by Sicily Lagoon developer

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Houses continue to sell in the Sicily Laguna community even though the lagoon has not been completed. John Kanelis/Princeton Herald The developer of the Sicily Lagoon project has won a temporary restraining order (TRO) against the city of Princeton’s attempt to...

read more
Students get a taste of what’s ahead

Students get a taste of what’s ahead

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Culinary Arts students serve lunch to PISD staff. The district celebrated CATE month in February, highlighting the culinary program as an opportunity to get ahead. Courtesy PISD  With the renovation of the kitchen at Princeton High School and the addition of the...

read more
How to vote for a write-in candidate

How to vote for a write-in candidate

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Even though the filing deadline has ended for candidates seeking a seat on the Collin College Board of Trustees to get on the Saturday, May 3, general election ballot, there remains the option for write-in candidates to seek election. Collin County Elections...

read more
Powerlifters qualify for state

Powerlifters qualify for state

Mar 7, 2025 | ,

Kiana Lugo won the regional championship in the 198-pound weight class division. She lifted a total of 1,070 pounds. Lugo also became the regional meet record holder in the squat with a lift of 470 pounds. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media By David Wolman...

read more
Most students receive measles vaccine

Most students receive measles vaccine

Mar 6, 2025 | ,

The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) reports 94.35% of Texas kindergarteners were vaccinated for measles, mumps and rubella as of the 2023-24 school year, with 93.31% of Collin County kids having received the vaccines. As of Monday, March 3, the...

read more
Photos online
Movie Night RH 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Movie Night RH 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love