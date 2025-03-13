Scores for Week of March 7-12

Princeton junior catcher Marlon Alvarado blocks the plate as he applies the tag on Plano East sophomore Kellan McWhinnie on Wednesday, March 12. McWhinnie was ruled safe on the play. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media

From Staff Reports

The following are final scores for Princeton games played from March 7-12:

Wednesday, March 12

Baseball

Plano East 6, Princeton 1

Tuesday, March 11

Soccer

Girls

Prosper 4, Princeton 0

Saturday, March 8

Baseball

Lake Highlands 18, Princeton 3

Friday, March 7

Baseball

JJ Pearce 3, Princeton 2

Wylie East 7, Princeton 4

Soccer

Boys

Plano West 2, Princeton 1

Girls

Plano West 8, Princeton 0

Softball

Allen 13, Princeton 3