Scores for Week of March 7-12

Princeton junior catcher Marlon Alvarado blocks the plate as he applies the tag on Plano East sophomore Kellan McWhinnie on Wednesday, March 12. McWhinnie was ruled safe on the play. Photo by Tina Lopez / C&S Media
From Staff Reports
The following are final scores for Princeton games played from March 7-12:
Wednesday, March 12
Baseball
Plano East 6, Princeton 1
Tuesday, March 11
Soccer
Girls
Prosper 4, Princeton 0
Saturday, March 8
Baseball
Lake Highlands 18, Princeton 3
Friday, March 7
Baseball
JJ Pearce 3, Princeton 2
Wylie East 7, Princeton 4
Soccer
Boys
Plano West 2, Princeton 1
Girls
Plano West 8, Princeton 0
Softball
Allen 13, Princeton 3
