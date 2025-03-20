Scores for week of March 12-19

Princeton’s Peyton Wilcynski breaks his bat as he contacts the ball. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media
From Staff Reports
The following are final scores for Princeton games played from March 12-19:
Wednesday, March 12
Baseball
Plano East 6, Princeton 1
Friday, March 14
Baseball
Plano East 6, Princeton 1
Boys Soccer
McKinney Boyd 2, Princeton 0
Girls Soccer
McKinney Boyd 8, Princeton 0
Softball
Plano West 12, Princeton 0
Tuesday, March 18
Baseball
Prosper 7, Princeton 0
Softball
Prosper 16, Princeton 0
