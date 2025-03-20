Subscribe
Movie Night RH 2025

Scores for week of March 12-19

Princeton’s Peyton Wilcynski breaks his bat as he contacts the ball. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media


From Staff Reports

The following are final scores for Princeton games played from March 12-19:

Wednesday, March 12

Baseball

Plano East 6, Princeton 1

Friday, March 14

Baseball

Plano East 6, Princeton 1

Boys Soccer

McKinney Boyd 2, Princeton 0

Girls Soccer

McKinney Boyd 8, Princeton 0

Softball

Plano West 12, Princeton 0

Tuesday, March 18

Baseball

Prosper 7, Princeton 0

Softball

Prosper 16, Princeton 0

0 Comments

