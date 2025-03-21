Subscribe
Movie Night RH 2025

Powerlifters compete at THSWPA state meet

by | Mar 21, 2025 | Latest, Sports

Princeton’s Aubrey Arredondo finished in eighth place in the 105-pound weight-class division at the Class 6A state equipped powerlifting meet on Wednesday, March 12. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton’s Aubrey Arredondo, Olga Sauceda, Kiana Lugo and Melanie Soto competed in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association equipped Class 6A state equipped meet at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, March 12.

Arredondo cracked the top 10, earning eighth place in the 105-pound division with a total weight lifted of 635 pounds. She recorded a squat of 250 pounds, bench press of 130 and deadlift of 255. 

Soto captured 17th place in the 123-pound weight-class division with a 715-pound total. She squatted 285 pounds, had a bench press of 140 pounds and deadlift of 290 pounds. 

“They both had outstanding years, winning multiple awards, placing top five in all district competitions and competed at regionals and made weight qualifying totals to compete at state,” said David Pasternak, Princeton head coach. “While at state, they had tough competition. They fought to stay in the top 10, which Aubrey did by placing eighth. Melanie nearly got it but placed 17th. I see these girls getting in the top two next year with the way they work and compete. I’m so proud of these two.”

For Lady Panther seniors Sauceda and Lugo, last week marked the final time that they competed in a powerlifting meet for Princeton High School.

Sauceda finished in 15th place in the 114-pound division with a 650-pound total. She had a bench press of 140 pounds, deadlift of 225 and squat of 285.

Lugo didn’t record a successful lift in the 198-pound division.

“Olga and Kiana this year had outstanding results, from Olga lifting her way into a regional and then state qualifying total was awesome and Kiana staying No. 1 all the way to state winning the regional in the 198-pound weight class was great,” Pasternak said. “When they both got to state, they both had great days with Olga placing 15th. For Kiana, she had a tough meet fighting through some issues. 

“Overall, me girls had an awesome year and made it to state, which is a feat in itself. Only the best makes it to state. So proud of these girls.”

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Scores for week of March 12-19

Scores for week of March 12-19

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

Princeton’s Peyton Wilcynski breaks his bat as he contacts the ball. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media From Staff Reports The following are final scores for Princeton games played from March 12-19: Wednesday, March 12 Baseball Plano East 6, Princeton 1 Friday,...

read more
College to host annual Movie Night March 29

College to host annual Movie Night March 29

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

Collin College’s Farmersville Campus will host its highly anticipated annual Movie Night on the Lawn on Saturday, March 29. The event is free and open to the public, with doors opening at 7 p.m. and the movie beginning promptly at 8 p.m. This...

read more
Princeton sales tax revenue increases

Princeton sales tax revenue increases

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

The city of Princeton received a sales tax allocation check this month from Texas State Comptroller Glenn Hegar for $601,880, a 7.33% increase from a year ago. Allocations to Texas cities were distributed by the comptroller this month for taxes collected on retail...

read more
The $500 egg: backyard hens slow to pay off

The $500 egg: backyard hens slow to pay off

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

Although backyard chickens have no problem eating off the ground, feed bowls make it easier to measure out portions. Millie, a black-and-white Barred Plymouth Rock, noshes with Shadow, a Black Australorp, and Buffy, a Buff Orpington. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald...

read more
Bill to protect parent rights

Bill to protect parent rights

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

State Rep. Jeff Leach has filed House Bill (HB) 7 that “empowers parents, protects students and ensures greater transparency and accountability within Texas public schools.” Leach, R-Plano, called the legislation the Parents’ Bill of Rights and said it would “cement...

read more
City lists legislative priorities in Austin

City lists legislative priorities in Austin

Mar 20, 2025 | ,

The city of Princeton is asking residents to contact their state representatives in support of a bill pending in the Texas House.  An email from the city’s marketing department said House Bill (HB) 3299 could impact Princeton and was signed on behalf of the...

read more
Auditors may review community center renovation

Auditors may review community center renovation

Mar 13, 2025 | ,

Accounting firms are being asked to bid on a proposal for a forensic audit of expenditures involving the Steve & Judy Deffibaugh Community Center.  The Princeton City Council, which last month discussed concerns about the transactions, agreed Monday, March...

read more
Photos online
Movie Night RH 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Movie Night RH 2025
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love