Powerlifters compete at THSWPA state meet

Princeton’s Aubrey Arredondo finished in eighth place in the 105-pound weight-class division at the Class 6A state equipped powerlifting meet on Wednesday, March 12. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

Princeton’s Aubrey Arredondo, Olga Sauceda, Kiana Lugo and Melanie Soto competed in the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association equipped Class 6A state equipped meet at Bert Ogden Arena on Wednesday, March 12.

Arredondo cracked the top 10, earning eighth place in the 105-pound division with a total weight lifted of 635 pounds. She recorded a squat of 250 pounds, bench press of 130 and deadlift of 255.

Soto captured 17th place in the 123-pound weight-class division with a 715-pound total. She squatted 285 pounds, had a bench press of 140 pounds and deadlift of 290 pounds.

“They both had outstanding years, winning multiple awards, placing top five in all district competitions and competed at regionals and made weight qualifying totals to compete at state,” said David Pasternak, Princeton head coach. “While at state, they had tough competition. They fought to stay in the top 10, which Aubrey did by placing eighth. Melanie nearly got it but placed 17th. I see these girls getting in the top two next year with the way they work and compete. I’m so proud of these two.”

For Lady Panther seniors Sauceda and Lugo, last week marked the final time that they competed in a powerlifting meet for Princeton High School.

Sauceda finished in 15th place in the 114-pound division with a 650-pound total. She had a bench press of 140 pounds, deadlift of 225 and squat of 285.

Lugo didn’t record a successful lift in the 198-pound division.

“Olga and Kiana this year had outstanding results, from Olga lifting her way into a regional and then state qualifying total was awesome and Kiana staying No. 1 all the way to state winning the regional in the 198-pound weight class was great,” Pasternak said. “When they both got to state, they both had great days with Olga placing 15th. For Kiana, she had a tough meet fighting through some issues.

“Overall, me girls had an awesome year and made it to state, which is a feat in itself. Only the best makes it to state. So proud of these girls.”