Scores for week of March 20-27

Princeton senior Bella Olade is all smiles after she hit a home run during the top of the first inning against Prosper Rock Hill. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

From Staff Reports

Here are scores for Princeton High School sports games played from March 20-27

Thursday, March 20

Softball

McKinney Boyd 11, Princeton 0

Friday, March 21

Baseball

Prosper Rock Hill 12, Princeton 3

Saturday, March 22

Baseball

Plano 10, Princeton 0

Softball

Plano East 25, Princeton 4

Wednesday, March 25

Softball

Prosper Rock Hill 19, Princeton 7