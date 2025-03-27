Scores for week of March 20-27

Princeton senior Bella Olade is all smiles after she hit a home run during the top of the first inning against Prosper Rock Hill. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media
From Staff Reports
Here are scores for Princeton High School sports games played from March 20-27
Thursday, March 20
Softball
McKinney Boyd 11, Princeton 0
Friday, March 21
Baseball
Prosper Rock Hill 12, Princeton 3
Saturday, March 22
Baseball
Plano 10, Princeton 0
Softball
Plano East 25, Princeton 4
Wednesday, March 25
Softball
Prosper Rock Hill 19, Princeton 7
0 Comments