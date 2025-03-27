Tyutyunnik lifts to silver medal at THSPA Division I state meet

Princeton senior Daniel Tyutyunnik earned second place at 220 pounds in the THSPA Division I state powerlifting meet in Abilene. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Male powerlifters from Princeton High School traveled three hours west to Abilene in search of a state championship.

For Daniel Tyutyunnik, last week was a moment that he won’t soon forget, as he earned a spot on the medal stand after capturing second place in the 220-pound weight class division in the THSPA Division I state meet.

Tyutyunnik had an incredible performance, lifting a total weight of 1,895 pounds between the squat (780 pounds), bench press (535) and the deadlift (615).

The only person that topped Tyutyunnik was Argyle’s Aaron Gomez, who recorded the strongest bench press in THSPA history with a 730-pound lift. Gomez finished the day with a 2,145-pound total.

Tyutyunnik was one of two Panthers to finish in the top 10.

Emanual Martinez captured seventh place in the 148-pound weight class with a 1,455-pound total. He had a squat of 540 pounds, bench press of 370 and deadlift of 545.

Princeton had four lifters compete in the state meet.

In addition to Tyutyunnik and Martinez, Grady Upchurch placed 21st in the 181-pound weight class with a total of 1,420 pounds lifted while Johnathan Walters took home 24th place in the 198-pound weight class with a 1,540-pound total. Upchurch recorded a squat of 550 pounds, bench press of 370 and deadlift of 500. Walters had a squat of 630 pounds, bench press of 425 and deadlift of 485.

“These boys competed hard and came up a little short on the team total, but on the individual scale, they all hit their personal best with outstanding totals,” said David Pasternak, Princeton head coach. “I’m so proud of my team for their competitiveness and determination.”

Princeton finished 15th out of 120 teams. Division I was comprised of teams from classes 6A and 5A.

“The state championship was won with 10 points,” Pasternak said. “We had five points. It’s the toughest division in powerlifting.”

Stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

