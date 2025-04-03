Candidate for Collin College Place 4

Staci Weaver, a private school superintendent, said would like to contribute her skills, experience and dedication to ensuring Collin College continues to be a leader in higher education.

The candidate for Place 4 on the Board of Trustees holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and an MBA in global management.

“I bring over 30 years of leadership experience across education, law enforcement and public service,” Weaver said. “My leadership style is rooted in integrity, strategic vision and a commitment to collaboration.”

She said she has a “proven ability to make informed, data-driven decisions that balance fiscal responsibility with student and community needs” and she cited experience in policy development, budget oversight and workforce alignment.

“Additionally, I excel in building strong partnerships with industry leaders, educators, and stakeholders to enhance opportunities for students and maintain affordability in education,” she said.

Weaver said the most pressing issue for the board is ensuring the college can scale effectively to meet the demands of a growing population and evolving economic landscape.

“As enrollment increases, we must expand academic and workforce programs that align with regional job growth while maintaining affordability and accessibility for students,” she said. “To achieve this, we must focus on three critical areas: strategic program expansion, infrastructure growth and funding sustainability. We need to proactively develop high-demand programs in fields like technology, healthcare and skilled trades, strengthening partnerships with local industries to create direct employment pathways.”

Weaver’s opponent in the Saturday, May 3, general election is Tamara Thomas.

Early voting will be April 22-29, with the exception of Sunday, April 27.

