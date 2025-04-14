Subscribe
Princeton track and field athletes qualify for area meet

by | Apr 14, 2025

Princeton senior Kingston Williams captured second place in the 110-meter hurdles at the District 6-6A meet. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Weather conditions weren’t optimal at the District 6-6A track and field meet at Tom Kimbrough Stadium.

Temperatures were in the mid-60s with cloudy skies. But for Princeton, the weather conditions didn’t faze them. The Panthers qualified for this week’s area 5-6A/6-A meet in six events, with two Princeton athletes walking away from Kimbrough Stadium with district championships.

Senior Kingston Williams, a Baylor signee, continued his dominant season in the long jump. The future Baylor Bear recorded a winning leap of 23 feet, 6.5 inches, which was 8.5 inches further than the event’s runner-up, Plano’s Bradley Brown, who recorded a distance of 22-8.

It was all part of a big couple days on the track for Williams, who qualified for the area meet in a total of three events. 

Williams added a second-place finish in the 300 hurdles (37.57), and later teamed with Leobardo Sanchez, Will Smith and Aiden Rutledge in the boys’ 4×400, which is also bound for area after it finished in fourth place with a time of 3:25.95.

Williams was one of two district champions for Princeton. Senior Terrayah McCoy cruised to the 6-6A title in the girls’ high jump, clearing a height of 5-feet, 8-inches, which was six inches more than the event runner-up, Plano’s Emerson Coker, who cleared 5-2.

McCoy went 5-10 in the high jump earlier in the season, tying her with Humble Summcr Creek’s Brianna Rivers, Humble Kingwood’s Savannah Byers and El Paso Chapin’s Olivia Gardner for third place for highest jump of any public-school competitor in the state in the girls’ high jump. 

Princeton will have two relays compete in this Thursday’s area meet at McKinney’s Ron Poe Stadium.

The Lady Panthers’ 4×100 of Alayna Towers, Leah Boadi, Kelly Nworka and Kaira Nworka captured fourth place at the District 6-6A in a time of 3:25.95.

Senior Kelly Nworka also advanced to the area meet in the 200, having finished in second place with a time of 47.67.

Gavin Sharpe, also a senior, leapt to silver in the boys’ triple jump with a distance of 46-5.75.

0 Comments

Photos online
