McCoy, Williams qualify for state track and field meet

Princeton senior Kingston Williams broke the school record in the 300-meter hurdles at the Region I-6A track and field meet in Arlington last week. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton seniors Kingston Williams and Terrayah McCoy have impressed in their final season donning a Panther uniform.

McCoy has won district and area titles in the high jump, while Williams was crowned District 6-6A champion and area champion in the long jump while also qualifying for last week’s Region I-6A meet in the 300-meter hurdles and 4×400 relay.

The next stop for McCoy and Williams is Austin.

McCoy won the regional championship in the girls high jump, after clearing the bar at 5 feet, 10 inches last Friday at the University of Texas at Arlington’s Maverick Stadium.

Williams won first place in the boys 300-meter hurdles in a time of 37.24 seconds, a new school record. The Baylor signee also qualified for state in the boys long jump, recording a leap of 23 feet even, which was good for second place.

The Class 6A state track and field meet is set for Saturday, May 3, from Mike A. Myers Stadium in Austin.