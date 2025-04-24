Trustees hear growth, construction project updates

Princeton ISD’s student population continues its rapid growth, prompting construction of new campuses and a reassessment of the district’s long-term building plans, trustees learned during the Monday April 21, board meeting.

Superintendent Donald McIntyre told trustees that enrollment has surpassed projections by 808 students this year. The total student count now stands at 10,337 — 53 more than just a month ago.

High school enrollment, however, has seen a slight dip, which McIntyre said “is not unexpected” as some students are graduating early from Princeton High School.

Construction projects across the district are underway to accommodate the population increase, with some facilities expected to be ready for the upcoming school year.

