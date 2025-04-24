Welford School project pushes ahead, Committee seeks support, rendering for historic Black school restoration

Goals for the historic Welford School, Farmersville’s last segregated Black school, include fundraising, setting a timeline and launching a public awareness campaign. Eventually, it will house a museum and meeting space.

Karen Haynes has not shied away from leading the effort to bring new life to a historic piece of Farmersville’s past.

Plans to rehabilitate the building that once housed Farmersville’s last segregated Black school now hinge on whether a committee led by Haynes can produce a conceptual rendering of the building’s interior. Once that’s done—and she is confident it will be—the group can begin setting goals to restore the historic structure.

Those goals include fundraising, setting a timeline and launching a public awareness campaign to highlight the significance of preserving the old Welford School.

Haynes chairs the Welford School Project Committee, which includes six current and former Farmersville residents with personal ties to the building. A McKinney resident, Haynes was part of the last class to attend Welford School in 1965. She was in first grade that year and later graduated from high school in 1978.

