Subscribe
Collin College Summer Registration

Welford School project pushes ahead, Committee seeks support, rendering for historic Black school restoration

by | Apr 24, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Goals for the historic Welford School, Farmersville’s last segregated Black school, include fundraising, setting a timeline and launching a public awareness campaign. Eventually, it will house a museum and meeting space.

Karen Haynes has not shied away from leading the effort to bring new life to a historic piece of Farmersville’s past.

Plans to rehabilitate the building that once housed Farmersville’s last segregated Black school now hinge on whether a committee led by Haynes can produce a conceptual rendering of the building’s interior. Once that’s done—and she is confident it will be—the group can begin setting goals to restore the historic structure.

Those goals include fundraising, setting a timeline and launching a public awareness campaign to highlight the significance of preserving the old Welford School.

Haynes chairs the Welford School Project Committee, which includes six current and former Farmersville residents with personal ties to the building. A McKinney resident, Haynes was part of the last class to attend Welford School in 1965. She was in first grade that year and later graduated from high school in 1978.

For more on this story see the April 24, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism in your community.

Subscribe Love

0 Comments

American Heart Association 300x250

Related News

Sales tax holiday April 26-28

Sales tax holiday April 26-28

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

As severe weather season nears, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is reminding residents that they can purchase certain emergency preparation supplies without paying sales tax during the state’s annual tax holiday, scheduled for April 26-28. The sales tax exemption begins...

read more
REAL IDs needed for travel

REAL IDs needed for travel

Apr 24, 2025 | ,

Beginning May 7, every air traveler 18 years or older will be required to present a REAL ID compliant license or another acceptable form of identification to fly within the U.S. or access certain federal facilities, according to the Department of Homeland Security...

read more
City plans community-wide Day of Purpose

City plans community-wide Day of Purpose

Apr 17, 2025 | , ,

The city of Princeton is calling on residents to lend a helping hand during its upcoming Day of Purpose, a citywide volunteer event set for Saturday, May 3. Organized in partnership with VFW Post 9167 and the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce, the event...

read more
Council mulls charter path, infrastructure plans

Council mulls charter path, infrastructure plans

Apr 17, 2025 | ,

Princeton voters may soon get the chance to weigh in on potential changes to the city’s newly adopted charter. Councilmembers discussed holding a charter amendment election at the Monday, April 14 regular meeting, though they delayed a decision on how best to proceed....

read more
Photos online
Collin College Summer Registration
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Collin College Summer Registration
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love
Subscribe Love