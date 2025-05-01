Local school districts rate Bs

After 19 months of court challenges by several districts, the Texas Education Agency has released school accountability ratings for the 2022-23 school year. The 2023-24 rankings are still blocked pending the resolution of a second lawsuit.

No scores were released for 2019-20 and 2020-21 because of the pandemic and only partial ratings were released for the 2021-22 school year.

The ratings consider three categories including how well high schools prepare students for college.

Student Achievement and Student Progress counts for 70% of the overall grade with 30% based on how well students of all economic backgrounds are successful.

Princeton ISD received an overall rating of B with 7,825 students enrolled for the 2022-23 school year. Of those, 60.5% were economically disadvantaged, just less than the statewide average of 62.1%. Student Achievement, based on STAAR performance, college readiness and graduation rates, was also rated B.

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]