Denning leaves Princeton for Mansfield Lake Ridge

Princeton head girls’ basketball coach Carla Denning accepted the positions of head girls’ basketball coach and girls’ athletic coordinator at Mansfield Lake Ridge on Monday. File photo

By David Wolman

One of the most successful coaches in Princeton girls’ basketball history, Carla Denning, was hired as head coach and girls’ coordinator at Mansfield Lake Ridge, Mansfield ISD announced Monday, May 5, on its athletics Twitter account.

Denning led Princeton to five consecutive 20-plus win seasons, five playoff appearances and the program’s first-ever regional final in 2024.

