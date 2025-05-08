McCoy, Williams compete at state track and field meet

Princeton senior Kingston Williams earned fifth place in the boys’ long jump at last weekend’s Class 6A state track and field meet in Austin. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Princeton seniors Kingston McCoy and Terrayah McCoy concluded their high school careers at the Class 6A state track and field meet, held last Saturday in Austin.

McCoy finished in sixth place in the girls’ high jump with a clearance of 5-feet, 4-inches. Williams earned fifth place in the boys’ long jump with a leap of 22-9.25 and also took fifth in the 300 hurdles with a time of 37.34 seconds.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!