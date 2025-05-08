PHS names valedictorian, salutatorian

Class of 2025 Salutatorian Isabella Vance and Valedictorian Tyler Phillips pose under a PHS Panther mural. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

The top two students in Princeton High School’s Class of 2025 include one who came to Princeton at the start of his junior year and one who grew up in Princeton.

This year’s valedictorian is Tyler Phillips, who came to Princeton from Cabot, Arkansas, and graduated with a 5.3917 grade-point average on a 6-point scale.

The salutatorian is Isabella Vance, who attended Princeton ISD schools since childhood, and graduated with a 5.3672 GPA.

Tyler had been competing in speech and debate since seventh grade and was this year’s state UIL Class 6A champion in CX Debate.

He and Isabella are both theater technicians and Isabella won third in theatrical design at state last year.

Tyler received a scholarship to Baylor and will debate for the Bears while earning a degree in psychology enroute to a career in law.

“I’m not too particular about where I go to law school, but I know that being on the debate team, they have some scholarship opportunities to attend Baylor law,” he said.

To read the full story, stay informed, support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]