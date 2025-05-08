Subscribe
Residents pitch in for Princeton cleanup

by | May 8, 2025 | Latest, News

Princeton residents gather Saturday, May 3, for the first Day of Purpose community event sponsored by the city, VFW Bois D’Arc Post 9167 and the Princeton-Lowry Crossing Chamber of Commerce. John Kanelis/Princeton Herald 

Despite days of soaking rain across North Texas, Princeton residents turned out in force Saturday to clean up neighborhoods throughout the city as part of the community’s first Day of Purpose.

About 150 volunteers gathered at J.W. Caldwell Park before fanning out across Princeton for event, which was sponsored by the city and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9167.

Participants were assigned neighborhoods where they collected trash, then returned to the park, where Community Waste Disposal employees measured and weighed the debris before hauling it away. Volunteers were equipped with fluorescent vests, trash bags and pickup tools.

City Manager Mike Mashburn welcomed the group with brief remarks ahead of the cleanup.

“This is something we want to do for the community,” Mashburn said. “It is to do something good for the city,” he said. Mashburn added that while Princeton is growing rapidly, events like the National Day of Service help preserve its “sense of small-town community.”

By John Kanelis | [email protected]

