Historical Commission to honor legendary drill team founder 

A historical marker honoring Gussie Nell Davis will be unveiled May 17. Pictured: 1948 – 1949 Rangerette Officers with Miss Gussie Nell Davis. Courtesy https://highkicksandsmiles.weebly.com

Gussie Nell Davis, a trailblazer who revolutionized American halftime entertainment and became known as the “First Lady of the Drill Team,” will be honored with a Texas Historical Marker on Saturday, May 17, in her hometown of Farmersville.

The dedication ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church, 124 S. Washington St., followed by a procession to the downtown square for the unveiling of the marker that commemorates Davis’s lasting legacy.

Davis, a 1923 graduate of Farmersville High School, was the founder of the Greenville “Flaming Flashes” and the iconic Kilgore College Rangerettes, the first precision dance and drill team of its kind. She is credited with sparking a worldwide movement that brought choreographed, high-kick halftime performances to high schools and colleges across the globe.

In a narrative compiled by Collin County Commission member Linda Hess for the marker application, Hess wrote, “She wanted to show that girls could be very athletic on the field but ladies off the field.”

Born Nov. 4, 1906, Davis was named after her father’s middle name, Augustus. Although her parents hoped she would become a concert pianist, Davis’s passion for movement and music ultimately led her down a different path.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]