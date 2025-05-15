Princeton qualifies for 7-on-7 state tournament

The Princeton football team poses for pictures in Anna last Saturday after qualifying for the Texas State 7-on-7 Tournament. Submitted photo

By David Wolman

[email protected]

The Princeton football team is bound for the Texas 7-on-7 state tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Panthers clinched their spot at state after scoring a touchdown on the final play of the game to earn a 27-25 triumph against The Colony in a state qualifying tournament semifinal in Anna last Saturday.

“It’s good for the kids,” said Ervin Chandler, Princeton head football coach. “They did a really good job of competing and competing to the final whistle.”

The Texas 7-on-7 Division I State Tournament will be played June 27–28 at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex in College Station.

