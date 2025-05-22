Class of 2025 graduates tonight; PISD grew 15.6% over the past year

The top science fair project winners were McKenna Robinson of Harper Elementary, Felix Bower of Green Elementary, Wendy Charles of Lowe Elementary, Penelope Tull of Lacy Elementary, Ivan Olivera of Godwin Elementary, Bennett Sarber of James Elementary, Baylee Canaday of Mayfield Elementary and Ethan Benitez of Smith Elementary.

Princeton High School Principal Richard Boring said 619 seniors will graduate during commencement exercises tonight (Thursday, May 22) at the Credit Union of Texas Allen Event Center.

“It’s exciting … we’re getting bigger!” Boring told the Monday, May 19, meeting of the Princeton Independent School District Board of Trustees.

In his report to the board on district enrollment, Superintendent Donald McIntyre said PISD had grown 15.6% over the past year, adding 1,405 students for a total of 10,338.

“This is our second largest growth by percentage ever,” and 809 students over projections, McIntyre said.

He added, “Princeton, Texas, is the No. 1 fastest growing city in the nation and we are definitely seeing the results of that.”

