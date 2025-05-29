Free summer meals start soon

All children, ages 18 and younger, are eligible for free meals served during June and July at four Princeton ISD school campuses. All meals must be consumed on site and cannot be taken off campus.

From Monday, June 2, through Friday, June 27, breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Lovelady High School (501 Boorman Land) and from 7:30 to 8 a.m. at Godwin Elementary School (1019 N. Sixth St.).

Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at both Lovelady and Godwin and from 11 a.m. to noon at Smith Elementary School (2101 Forest Meadow Drive), with the exception of Thursday, June 19.

A snack will be served from 4-4:30 p.m. at Smith.

From Monday, June 30, through Friday, July 25, with the exception of Friday, July 4, lunch will be served at Lowe Elementary School (450 Beauchamp Boulevard) from 11 a.m. until noon and a snack will be served from 4-4:30 p.m.

To stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!