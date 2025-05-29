PSHS Class of 2025 graduates 619

Caps are tossed in the air as the PHS Class of 2025 celebrates the end of their high school career Friday, May 23 at the CUTx Allen Event Center. Tina Lopez / The Princeton Herald

Princeton Senior High School has new alumni following commencement exercises for the Class of 2025.

The 619 members of the graduating class entered to Sir Edward Elgar’s “Pomp and Circumstance March No. 1” performed by the PSHS Band under the direction of Jason Smith.

Principal Richard Boring welcomed the seniors, friends and families to the Thursday, May 22, graduation at the Credit Union of Texas Allen Event Center.

Reign Cockrell and Madison Theriot led the Pledge of Allegiance and Rachel Lavender led the PSHS Choir in the National Anthem.

Olga Sauceda delivered the invocation and Assistant Principal Yan Heijligers introduced the honorary speaker, 2007 PSHS grad Jonathan Callaway.

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, Callaway served as crew chief on President Obama’s helicopter, Marine One, from 2011-2013.

Callaway used the analogy of life progressing along a highway where residents progress through different stages.

In his address, Valedictorian Tyler Phillips told his classmates that is OK when expectations change.

“If you once dreamed of enlisting but now find yourself headed to college, embrace it,” he said. “If you thought you would start a career immediately but decide to attend community college instead, be proud of that decision. Even when others have expectations for us, it’s okay to change our plans. Growth requires flexibility.”

He added, “Embrace the future with an open heart, and spend your time doing what you truly love. In the end, those are the moments we will remember most.”

Salutatorian Isabella Vance said the graduates would not be who they were without the people who had driven them, shaped them and helped them grow. “As they shaped themselves, they also shaped us,” she said.

“No matter where we go, we will always carry some part of Princeton with us — even those of you who just arrived,” she said. “It’s a part of us now. But more importantly, so are the people who have brought us here. They will always be a part of us. The family you choose now will last forever, always there to support you in the many ways that a community does.”

Princeton ISD Superintendent Donald McIntyre validated that the Class of 2025 had met all graduation requirements and members of the PISD Board of Trustees, President Cyndi Darland, Vice President Duane Kelly, Secretary Julia Schmoker and Trustees Carlos Cuellar, John Campbell, Starla Shape and Bianca Washington, presented seniors with their diplomas.

In addition to receiving their high school diploma, 28 graduates also earned an associate’s degree from Collin College.

After singing their school song and brief remarks from Boring, graduates cheered and joyously tossed their caps skyward in the traditional gesture signifying the end of their high school careers.

By Bob Wieland