Lady Panthers honored on District 6-6A Softball Team

Princeton alum Jadyn Walton has been named to the District 6-6A second team. Photo by Jerry Winfrey / C&S Media

By David Wolman

[email protected]

Five players from the Princeton softball team earned their way onto the All-District 6-6A team, as voted on by the district’s coaches.

Senior center fielder Jadyn Walton and freshman catcher Zoie Rainey were honored on the second team. Junior third baseman Meghan Gilbert and freshmen pitchers Fernanda Rodriguez-Fierro and Carlee Dutler garnered honorable-mention team honors.

Walton’s leadership and play in the outfield stood out as she mentored a young Princeton team that had six freshmen receive playing time.

She was one of the top offensive threats for the Lady Panthers, finishing second on the squad in batting average (.344) and hits (21) to accompany two doubles, two triples, two home runs and 14 RBIs.

Walton was also a threat on the base path, having finished 14 of 15 in stolen base attempts in her final season donning a Lady Panthers’ uniform. Defensively, she committed just three errors in 26 games.

Rainey, meanwhile, showed why she is a big part of the team’s future. In her first season with Princeton, she finished with a team-best .383 batting average with 23 hits, 13 runs scored, one home run, three triples, eight doubles and 19 RBIs.

Rainey was also a defensive standout behind the plate. She committed just two errors all season and threw out 10 base runners.

Gilbert drove in seven runs and hit two doubles and one triple with seven RBIs.

Rodriguez-Fierro and Dutler split the pitching duties for the Lady Panthers. They started 25 of the team’s 26 games and notched all four pitching wins for Princeton. Dutler received more of the workload. She tossed 68 innings and notched 19 strikeouts. Rodriguez-Fierro was on the mound for 46.2 innings and went on to record 13 strikeouts.

Offensively, Rodriguez-Fierro hit .243 with nine hits, including two doubles, seven RBIs and scored four runs.

Princeton was also recognized for its hard work in the classroom.

Earning all-district academic team honors for the Lady Panthers were Dutler, Gilbert, Rainey, Rodriguez-Fierro, Walton, senior second baseman Maddie Anguiano, senior first baseman Daeshana Wilson, senior outfielder Alexis Castro, junior catcher Cheri Mendoza, junior utility Haley Highbarger, senior shortstop Bella Olade and freshman outfielder Kamryn Proctor.

Princeton won four games in its first season in Class 6A. The Lady Panthers notched victories against Tioga (16-13), Richardson Berkner (14-1), Bland (10-5) and Leonard (10-7) and also played to a 3-3 tie against Mesquite.

The Lady Panthers went winless in District 6-6A, but they held a 2-0 lead over eventual district champion Prosper in the penultimate game of the season on April 15 and led Prosper Rock Hill 5-0 in the top of the first inning on March 25.

Walton hit a home run against Prosper.

Olade recorded a grand slam in the game against Rock Hill.

Plano East senior Jadyn Dawson was named the District 6-6A most valuable player.

Plano East captured three district superlative awards.

In addition to Dawson capturing the district’s top individual award, head coach Lauren Peterson was honored with coach of the year, and Sophomore center fielder Julia Wilson won newcomer of the year.

Prosper junior Sam Riley earned offensive player of the year, while defensive player of the year went to Allen senior Morgan Wright.

Plano West senior Marlee Flanagan was named pitcher of the year and her Lady Wolves’ teammate, senior Brooke Reasoner, garnered catcher of the year.

Plano junior Cadence Charland was the recipient of utility player of the year award.