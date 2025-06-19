Farmersville marks milestone year for Audie Murphy Day

Patrick Baumann, left, of Stosswihr, France, and filmmaker Christian Monzinger collaborated on “Audie Murphy: From Colmar to Hollywood.” The movie will be shown Friday, June 20, at Fine Arts on Main.

When Farmersville rolls out the red, white and blue for this year’s Audie Murphy Day, the celebration will be bigger—and more meaningful—than ever. Marking both the 80th anniversary of Murphy’s homecoming and what would have been the war hero’s 100th birthday, the two-day event, set for June 20-21, will bring history to life with military tributes, rare exhibits, and even an international film premiere.

Among the highlights is the Texas premiere of a French-produced documentary, “Audie Murphy: From Colmar to Hollywood,” scheduled for Friday, June 20, at Fine Arts on Main. The film debuted in France earlier this year to mark the 80th anniversary of World War II, with sold-out screenings in both Colmar and Strasbourg.

In attendance at the January premiere in Colmar were Misty and Bryon Wiebold, along with Farmersville City Manager Ben White and his wife Carol.

Misty Wiebold, who serves as president of the Farmersville Heritage Museum, noted that the film’s origins trace back to last year’s Audie Murphy Day, when Patrick Baumann of Stosswihr, France and French filmmaker Christian Monzinger visited the area to capture footage for the project. They also filmed in Washington, D.C., as part of the production.

“They had been commissioned to produce an hour-long documentary that was played all across the entire country of France, on a particular evening in January in commemoration of the 80th anniversary of World War Two,” Wiebold said.

The weekend’s events begin Friday with an exhibit at the Farmersville Heritage Museum, 107 Farmersville Parkway, open from 5 to 7 p.m. The documentary screening will follow from 7 to 9 p.m. at Fine Arts on Main, 135 S. Main Street.

Saturday’s activities start early with a veterans’ registration and breakfast from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at First Baptist Church’s Warehouse Student Center, 201 Farmersville Parkway. The Audie Murphy Day Parade kicks off at 9:30 a.m. in downtown Farmersville, with a patriotic procession featuring veterans, civic groups and local residents. Veterans who wish to ride the honorary float are asked to meet at First Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m.

The official Audie Murphy Day ceremony will take place at 10:45 a.m. at the Onion Shed, 154 S. Main Street. Following that, veterans are invited to a luncheon at noon at the Warehouse Student Center.

Throughout the afternoon, visitors can explore a variety of exhibits honoring Murphy’s legacy. The Farmersville Heritage Museum will be open from noon to 3 p.m., featuring both an Audie Murphy exhibit and a Sister City exhibition. A “Rosie the Riveters of Farmersville” display will be hosted by the Farmersville Historical Society at the Bain Honaker House, 108 College Street, from the end of the parade until 3 p.m. Additionally, the Charles Rike Memorial Library, 203 Orange Street, will feature a collection of special Audie Murphy artifacts from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In addition to the return of the Fort Cavazos Sergeant Audie Murphy Club, this year’s event will welcome a delegation from Fort Stewart, Georgia, home of the U.S. Army’s Third Infantry Division. The group is expected to include members of their own Audie Murphy Club and a marching band. Wiebold said Farmersville may even serve as the site of an official Sergeant Audie Murphy Club induction ceremony—making the 2024 event even more significant.

Veterans are encouraged to register online at audiemurphyday.org or by calling the city at 972-784-6846 during business hours. Parade participants may also register online.

For more stories about the Princeton community see the next print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald. Subscribe today and support local journalism.