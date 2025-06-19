Subscribe
Local legislators recap their latest session

by | Jun 19, 2025

Two Texas House members from Collin County take pride in what lawmakers accomplished in the 89th Legislature that ended this month.

“The only item we are required to pass each session is the state budget,” said Rep. Jeff Leach. “I’m proud to say that the budget we passed stays well below spending limits and reinforces Texas’ reputation for smart, fiscal responsibility that puts taxpayers first.”

Rep. Candy Noble said both chambers can take credit for the success.

“The collaboration between the House and the Senate was the best I’ve ever seen,” she said. “It was refreshing.”

Leach, R-Plano, cited budget allocations of $51 billion for property tax relief, $75 billion for public education, more than $215 million for rural healthcare and grants for new ambulances, $30 billion for road projects across Texas, $2.5 billion for water and flood infrastructure, $340 million for new mental health beds plus $54 million for youth crisis outreach.

“It was a stressful session carrying three priority bills,” said Noble, R-Lucas. “But I was able to get 18 bills to the Governor’s desk, and one onto the November ballot!”

For more on this story see the June 19, 2025 print, or digital edition of The Princeton Herald.

