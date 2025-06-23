Body of Dallas firefighter recovered from Lake Lavon

After two days of searching Lake Lavon, rescuers have recovered the body of Dallas Fire-Rescue Firefighter Juan Omar Chaidez.

His body was found early Monday, June 23, near Bratonia Park in Princeton. He was reported missing while kayaking Saturday, June 21.

“Officer Chaidez was a valued member of the department, and selflessly served the residents of the City of Dallas – City Hall for over six years,” the department said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue (DFR) thanked other agencies involved in the search including Wylie Fire Rescue, Lucas Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, Collin County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas Department of Public Safety.

“Each entity went above and beyond during the search, and we are deeply grateful for their support,” DFR said.

For more on this story see the June 26, 2025 print or digital edition of The Princeton Herald.




