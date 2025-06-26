City needs more time to catch up with growth

In a unanimous vote after a brief public hearing, the Princeton City Council extended its moratorium on new residential development for an additional 160 days, pushing the temporary building freeze to Nov. 30.

The decision followed extensive discussion about the city’s infrastructure capacity and public safety staffing, as well as uncertainty over new state legislation that may limit future extensions.

The moratorium, first enacted in September 2024 and extended in January, is intended to give the city time to catch up with mounting infrastructure demands triggered by explosive growth.

The U.S. Census Bureau said Princeton is the fastest-growing city, by percentage, adding 30% to its population last year.

The housing moratorium extension marked the second since its adoption and may be the last one allowed under a new Texas law.

“These 160 days can potentially be the last extension legally that we can actually do,” Mayor Eugene Escobar Jr. noted during the Monday, June 23, meeting.

Assistant City Attorney Grant Lowry presented the case for the extension, citing continued shortages in essential public facilities — including water, wastewater and roads —as well as pressing needs in police and fire services.

“A lot of the city’s infrastructure is operating at or beyond capacity,” Lowry told the council. “We’ve made significant progress, but more time is needed to finalize studies and implement solutions.”

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]