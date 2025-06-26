Fire protection will continue for some subdivisions

MUD #2 residents will continue to receive firefighting and emergency services under a separate contract with the city. Bob Wieland/The Princeton Herald

Residents who have a Princeton mailing address but live in Municipal Utility District (MUD) #2 outside the city limits, will continue to receive firefighting and emergency services under a separate contract with the city, officials of MUD # 2 said.

“MUD #2 currently has a valid contract with the city of Princeton … and the city has not taken any action to terminate it,” said Cameron Robinson, partnership manager for Inframark, the MUD’s operator. “Any statements from the city referencing their intention to terminate its agreement for fire & EMS on Oct. 1 is with Collin County, and not MUD #2.”

The MUD encompasses the Bridgewater, Tillage Farms, Cypress Creek, Alcove, Acorn North and Acorn South developments.

Billing is handled by Inframark, the district’s operator, and is separate from the property tax bill homeowners receive.

Firefighting protection and EMS fees are $30 monthly per house. Trash collection and disposal are handled by Community Waste Disposal (CWD) and is also $30 per month for each house, plus $2.48 tax, the district said.

“It was essential for the whole of MUD #2 to be under a uniform agreement for trash collection services so that fees under MUD #2’s fire & EMS agreement with the city of Princeton could be on the same bill as the trash bill,” Robinson said.

Customer service for Inframark is available at 832-467-1599 or [email protected].

The city announced last month it would end its county contract for rural firefighting services for some areas to focus coverage inside the city limits.

County Commissioners said at a June 3 town hall that rural residents not covered by other contracts would continue to receive protection, but coverage would be provided by other fire departments.

On July 28, commissioners will hold a public hearing to consider a petition to create an emergency services district (ESD) covering 60,000 residents in unincorporated areas. The proposal could be put before rural voters on the Nov. 4 ballot, asking for a portion of their property taxes to fund the ESD.

It’s expected to first step would be for the new district to renegotiate contracts for city response to such incidents as structure fires, grass fires and vehicle accidents.

Keep informed, support local journalism subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]