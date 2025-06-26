New PISD admin building coming soon

Work on the new Princeton ISD administration building is nearing completition. The district hopes to move into the facility the last week of July. Bob Wieland/Princeton Herald

Princeton Independent School District is preparing to open its new administration building in late July, a move that Superintendent Donald McIntyre says reflects both growth and a commitment to responsible spending.

“I think it’s going to be beautiful,” McIntyre said during a recent tour of the nearly completed facility. “We didn’t go crazy. We tried to keep the expense down.”

The new structure, designed with future expansion in mind, includes multiple wings of offices, a secure public entry vestibule and a large boardroom that can accommodate up to 300 people. The building features reception areas, a mailroom, kitchen space, HR and finance departments and offices for curriculum, testing, fine arts and communications.

“We already have only four empty offices in this building,” McIntyre noted. “We’re building it, and we’re already going to be full.”

The boardroom was a focal point of the tour, equipped with dual video screens, individual monitors at each board member’s station, and theater-style seating.

To read the full story, stay informed and support local journalism, subscribe to your community newspaper The Princeton Herald today!

By Bob Wieland | [email protected]