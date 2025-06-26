Subscribe
Patriotic celebrations on tap

by | Jun 26, 2025 | Area News, Latest

Independence Day is just around the corner, and communities throughout Collin County are gearing up for a variety of celebrations that promise to bring out the red, white and blue spirit in residents of all ages. From traditional parades and live music to spectacular fireworks shows and even a watermelon toss, there are plenty of ways to honor America’s birthday close to home.

The city of Princeton kicks off festivities for its Freedom & Fireworks celebration from 6-10 p.m. Saturday, June 28 at Caldwell Community Park. The event promises a full evening of family-friendly fun, with live music, food vendors, activities for all ages, and plenty of opportunities for festive photos. The event concludes with a drone show followed by a fireworks display. Admission, parking, and access to the Kids Zone are all free.

On Friday, July 4, the small-town charm of Farmersville takes center stage with Sparks of Freedom, a free event held from 5 to 10 p.m. at Southlake Park, located at 1925 Old Josephine Road. The evening includes live music, local vendors and a firework show to close out the celebration.

Also happening on July 4 is the Bottle Rocket Bash from 6-10 p.m. at Greenville Sports Park in Greenville. The free event offers live music by the Time Machine, food trucks and local vendors, family-friendly activities and a firework show.

