Fireworks, festivities light up Princeton

by | Jul 3, 2025

Graceland Ninjaz pump up the crowd before the drone and fireworks shows. EKloepping Photograpy/The Princeton Herald

Drones and rockets lit up the Saturday night sky with an impressive display during Princeton’s annual Freedom & Fireworks event at Caldwell Community Park. 

  Graceland Ninjaz provided the musical backdrop for the Saturday, June 28, festivities that included carnival rides, food trucks and a variety of concessions. 

Captain America, Lady Liberty, Wonder Woman and Uncle Sam’s family were among the patriotic characters who strolled through the crowd as kids sat still for face painting or got soaked in water events like squirt gun fights.

Participants dressed in their finest star-spangled red, white and blue regalia to help celebrate the nation’s independence.

The National Safety Council advises celebrants planning to set off their own fireworks outside the city limits to keep them away from young children, don’t hold them in your hand and don’t ignite them around people, houses and flammable material. 

Experts also warn that sparklers burn at about 2,000 degrees -– hot enough to melt some metals – and can quickly set fire to clothing. The council suggests using glows sticks or confetti poppers instead.

