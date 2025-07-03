In-Sync Exotics gala marks 25 years 

In-Sync founder Vicky Keahey gifts a photo of a male cougar to featured speaker and friend Steve Stoler at the Saturday, June 28 gala held in Lavon. Sonia Duggan/The Princeton Herald

Newsworthy night celebrates mission, raises funds

A sold-out crowd gathered Saturday, June 28, for a night that proved as powerful as it was poignant—celebrating 25 years of In-Sync Exotics Wildlife Rescue and Educational Center with help from Emmy-winning journalists, longtime supporters and volunteers and the woman who started it all.

The “Whisker Wishes” gala, held at The Venue at Boyd Farm in Lavon, brought together local media figures with deep ties to the nonprofit, longtime sponsors and big cat enthusiasts who have helped the sanctuary grow from a backyard dream into one of the nation’s most respected exotic animal rescues.

Emmy Award-winning WFAA reporter and Wylie resident Jobin Panicker emceed the event, which also featured keynote speaker and former WFAA reporter Steve Stoler—both of whom have covered In-Sync stories over the years and developed lasting friendships with founder Vicky Keahey.

By Sonia Duggan | [email protected]